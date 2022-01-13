Owlet 1080p smart two-way audio pet cam with treat tossing now $76.50 (Reg. up to $140)

The official Owlet Amazon storefront is now offering its Home Smart Dog Camera with treat tossing for $76.49 shipped. Regularly $140 direct from Owlet, it typically sells for $120 at Petco, Walmart, and Amazon. This is up to $60.50 off, $43.50 under the next best prices, and the lowest we can find. It is also well below the popular Furbo competitor, which is still down at the $118 Black Friday price via Amazon. This one provides live 1080p feeds of your furry friends directly to your smart devices alongside night vision and 2-way audio so you can say hello when you’re at work or on vacation. Motion and bark detection is joined by the ability to toss a treat out when they aren’t misbehaving as well. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

But if you don’t need the treat tossing, take a look at the Petcube Cam Pet Monitoring Camera with built-in vet chat. This one comes in at $38 shipped on Amazon right now when you clip the on-page coupon and is among the more popular options you’ll find there. It also has the same live feeds and motion detection in tow as well.

You’ll also want to check out these ongoing deals on Anker’s eufyCam 2C Pro system with HomeKit Secure Video alongside more from the brand starting from $47 shipped. You’ll find all of the details on these offers over in our previous coverage and be sure to swing by our Anker deal hub for offers on the charging gear and more.

More on the Owlet Home Smart Dog Camera:

Easy set up: Unpack -> Plug in to power outlet -> Download the APP (iOS, Android and Amazon App Store -> Add Device and Connect to WiFi. Now, enjoy your new Smart Dog Camera

FUN and Interactive TREAT DISPENSER & TOSSING: Have fun time with tossing a treat to your dog(s) via the APP. Move fun? You even could have your recording voice via APP when tossing a treat. Let your dog(s) feel you are around while you are away from your home.

1080P Camera and Auto Night Vision: you can see your pet clearly day and night. With live HD video streaming to monitor your pet anytime when you are on the go

