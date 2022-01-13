Zhiyun’s Crane 2S gimbal upholds larger cameras with ease at low of $300 ($79 off)

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H is offering the Zhiyun Crane 2S DSLR Handheld Gimbal Stabilizer for $299.99 shipped. For comparison, it goes for $379 at Amazon and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Ready to take your videography skills to the next level in 2022? The Crane M2 is the perfect way to do just that. It has the ability to carry heavier cameras like the BMPCC 6K, Panasonic S1H, 1DX Mark II, and others with ease. Essentially, you mount your camera to the Crane M2 and it will stabilize your shots with its 3-axis gimbal. The OLED screen lets you change settings easily and there are six different gimbal modes to choose from as well. Take a deeper dive in our announcement coverage then head below for more.

The DJI OM 5 is great for those who don’t use cinema cameras or who just need something on a tighter budget. Coming in at $159 on Amazon, it’s made to stabilize your smartphone instead of a dedicated DSLR. The best camera is the one you have with you, so being able to just keep the compact OM 5 in your pocket, backpack, or purse will let you capture life as stable as possible with ease. Check out our announcement coverage for more information.

Don’t forget that Samsung’s all-new Galaxy S21 FE is on sale already. You’ll get a $100 Amazon gift card with purchase and find the triple-lens camera array perfect for capturing family memories in 2022. We also have hands-on coverage of Samsung’s latest to give additional info on this brand-new smartphone.

Stay Focused All the Way: Together with TransMount Image Transmission System, focus pullers will be able to focus and zoom while live monitoring the shots. Even more, they will also be able to change gimbal parameters and modes if needed.

Bigger Screen to Boost Your Productivity: The new 0.96″ OLED screen offers a bigger vision. With it, you will be able to go through the entire menu within seconds and switch between different modes swiftly.

Axis Locking Mechanism 2.0: The upgraded axis locking mechanism 2.0 adopts a two-phase locking design that guarantees zero swinging of the gimbal during traveling or storage.

