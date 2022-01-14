Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: ICEY, Speedio, Calendarium, and more

It is now time to close out the work week with all of Friday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. This morning also saw some price drops go live on Apple’s official iPhone 12/Pro/Max/mini MagSafe cases at new lows alongside its white 12.9-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard at $49 off the going rate. But as for today’s app deals, you’ll find discounts on titles like ICEY, Speedio: Internet Speed Test, Up Slide Down, and Calendarium – About this Day, among others. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Rollit – Photo Transfer App: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Calendarium – About this Day: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Up Slide Down: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Epica Pro – Epic camera: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Stream Music Player: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Survivor: Rusty Forest: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Infinite Driver: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: ICEY: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Speedio: Internet Speed Test: $1 (Reg. $2)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Safety Note+ Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Walker: Pedometer & Activity: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Currency – Simple Converter: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Pixelmator Photo: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Exception;: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Swapperoo: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Townsmen Premium: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tot Pocket: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: ASL Dictionary Sign Language: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: MusicView: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: PDF Plus – Merge & Split PDFs: $1 (Reg. $5)

More on ICEY:

ICEY is a 2D side-scrolling action game. As you follow the narrator’s omnipresent voice, you will see through ICEY’s eyes and learn the truth about her world. “ICEY is a Meta game in disguise. The narrator will constantly urge you in one direction, but you must ask, “Why? Why am I following his directions? Why can’t I learn the truth about this world and ICEY’s purpose here?” Fight against his tyranny, and uncover what’s really going on for yourself!

