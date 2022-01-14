Microsoft’s i5 Surface Laptop Go offers Wi-Fi 6, 13-hour battery life, more at $150 off

Best Buy is offering the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go i5/4GB/64GB for $399.99 shipped. Upgrade to the i5/8GB/128GB model at $549.99 shipped. Both options on sale today are down $150 from its respective going rate and marks a return to the Black Friday discount we tracked last November. Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Go makes working away from home a simple task all around. It’s ultra-light and easily travels with you, while the all-day battery life can last up to 13 hours on a single charge. You’ll find the 10th Generation i5 processor has plenty of power for daily tasks, while Wi-Fi 6 connectivity makes it easy to connect to your home’s wireless network. Check out our announcement coverage for additional details then head below for more.

On a tighter budget? HP’s Chromebook 14 offers a similar experience for far less cash. Sure, it doesn’t run Windows 11, but Chrome OS is quite powerful for web-based tasks. You’ll find a slightly larger 14-inch display available here and also nearly the same battery life, coming in at 12.5-hours on a single charge. At $290 on Amazon, you’re saving $60 over today’s lead deal while still getting a solid on-the-go working setup.

If your home needs a Wi-Fi overhaul, the eero deals we found earlier today are a must-see. There’s plenty of ways to save right now with discounts starting at $95. Our favorite deal from the sale? The previous-generation Pro model at $159 from $199, which is the first discount we’ve seen this year on the mesh system.

More on the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go:

Make the most of every day with the sleek style, performance, and all-day battery life² you need in the lightest Surface Laptop, all at an exceptional value. Ultra-light and portable profile, the apps* you use every day, premium materials, and a choice of must-have colors will make this your go-to laptop.²Up to 13 hours of battery life based on typical Surface device usage. Testing conducted by Microsoft in September 2020 using preproduction software and preproduction configurations of Surface Laptop Go Testing consisted of full battery discharge with a mixture of active use and modern standby. The active use portion consists of (1) a web browsing test accessing 8 popular websites over multiple open tabs, (2) a productivity test utilizing Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, Excel and Outlook, and (3) a portion of time with the device in use with idle applications. All settings were default except screen brightness was set to 150nits with Auto-Brightness disabled. Wi-Fi was connected to a network. Battery life varies significantly with settings, usage and other factors.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!