Get the Nintendo Pro controller experience for less: Wireless HORIPAD under $40 (Reg. $50)

-
AmazonApps GamesHori
Reg. $50 $40

Amazon is now offering the Nintendo Switch Wireless HORIPAD controller for $39.88 shipped. Matched at Walmart. Regularly $50, this is 20% off, within about $2 of the Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. These popular third-party gamepads are a great way to get that Nintendo Pro Controller experience without forking out the up to $70. It has a 32-foot Bluetooth range, up to 15-hours of playtime per charge, as well as built-in accelerometer and gyroscope for “full motion control” alongside the official Nintendo licensing. Rated 4+ stars at GameStop. More details below. 

A great way to score an extra gamepad for even less is with the popular PowerA Wired Controller. The standard black model is $12 Prime shipped and is easily the best option you’ll find in the price range. Clearly it will tether you to your machine, but if it’s just for 2-player action and the like, that might very well do the trick anyway. 

Alongside FREE trials of Captain Toad Treasure Tracker and early Pokémon Legends Arceus pre-order deals, Amazon is still offering FREE 128GB SanDisk microSD cards with Switch Online family plans at $35. If you’re looking to the whole family involved or just need a refresh, you might as well score a memory card while you’re at it. 

More on the Nintendo Switch Wireless HORIPAD:

Be bound by cables and Disposable batteries no longer! Hori introduces the Nintendo Switch wireless Horizon. The built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery and Bluetooth wireless technology gives you freedom with a 32-foot range and 15-plus hours of battery life. Lightweight yet solid, the snappy and responsive wireless HORIPAD is equipped with an accelerometer and gyroscope for full motion control, making it the go-to choice for Nintendo Switch gamers. Charges with included USB-C cable. Officially Licensed by Nintendo.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Hori

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Razer’s Kishi iPhone controller grip upgrades App...
New mappable PDP controllers to match your black and wh...
Nintendo adds 5 new SEGA Switch Online games to the pri...
PDP’s Mario editionSwitch 2-in-1 Travel Case with...
PowerA Fusion Pro Wireless Controller for Nintendo Swit...
Giveaway: Put one of Nintendo’s hard to find N64 ...
PowerA Switch console Clutch Bag now just $8, controlle...
HORI launches new Pokémon Legends: Arceus Switch acces...
Load more...
Show More Comments