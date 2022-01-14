Get the Nintendo Pro controller experience for less: Wireless HORIPAD under $40 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is now offering the Nintendo Switch Wireless HORIPAD controller for $39.88 shipped. Matched at Walmart. Regularly $50, this is 20% off, within about $2 of the Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. These popular third-party gamepads are a great way to get that Nintendo Pro Controller experience without forking out the up to $70. It has a 32-foot Bluetooth range, up to 15-hours of playtime per charge, as well as built-in accelerometer and gyroscope for “full motion control” alongside the official Nintendo licensing. Rated 4+ stars at GameStop. More details below.

A great way to score an extra gamepad for even less is with the popular PowerA Wired Controller. The standard black model is $12 Prime shipped and is easily the best option you’ll find in the price range. Clearly it will tether you to your machine, but if it’s just for 2-player action and the like, that might very well do the trick anyway.

Alongside FREE trials of Captain Toad Treasure Tracker and early Pokémon Legends Arceus pre-order deals, Amazon is still offering FREE 128GB SanDisk microSD cards with Switch Online family plans at $35. If you’re looking to the whole family involved or just need a refresh, you might as well score a memory card while you’re at it.

More on the Nintendo Switch Wireless HORIPAD:

Be bound by cables and Disposable batteries no longer! Hori introduces the Nintendo Switch wireless Horizon. The built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery and Bluetooth wireless technology gives you freedom with a 32-foot range and 15-plus hours of battery life. Lightweight yet solid, the snappy and responsive wireless HORIPAD is equipped with an accelerometer and gyroscope for full motion control, making it the go-to choice for Nintendo Switch gamers. Charges with included USB-C cable. Officially Licensed by Nintendo.

