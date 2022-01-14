Start spring cleaning early with this Amazon Basics Extension Pole kit for $29 (Save $5)

Amazon is now offering the Amazon Basics Multi-Purpose Extension Pole Kit with attachments for $29.19 shipped. Normally priced around $34, you’ll be getting the second-best deal to date while scoring a solid $5 off. It’s not fun to admit spring cleaning times are approaching, but this tool could easily take away some of that stress. This multi-purpose extension pole is perfect for those hard to reach areas. Plus, you’re getting five attachments including a duster, a microfiber ceiling/fan duster, a microfiber feather duster, rotating swivel squeegee, and a light bulb changer. For either indoor or outdoor use, these tools can extend up to 8-feet to dust your high ceilings or windows.

A less expensive alternative that will still surely lend a hand in your spring cleaning is the Swiffer Dusters Heavy Duty Extender Starter Kit for $21 on Amazon. This set comes with 12 heavy duty duster refills and a handle that can extend to 3-feet for some unreachable areas. These dusters specifically trap and lock up to 3-times more dust and allergens than a standard feather duster and specifies its perfect for bookcases, fans, and light fixtures.

In the market for a new treadmill? Take a look at the Bowflex Treadmill 10-Series for $1,700 via Amazon. With an immense savings of up to $1,000, this deal should be considered. With a 22 by 60-inch running path, built-in Bluetooth speakers, and a wireless armband, this treadmill is a solid addition to your home.

Amazon Basics Multi-Funtion Extension Pole Kit features:

Attachments included: duster, microfiber ceiling and fan duster, microfiber feather duster, rotating swivel squeegee, and light bulb changer. For use indoors or outdoors; clean windows, ceiling corners, furniture, walls, ceiling fans, baseboards, and much more. Reaches up to 8 feet with 3-stage telescopic handle; extends 35-59 inches per section. Heavy-duty aluminum pole construction with durable polypropylene parts

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

