The Paxcess 60W portable solar panel has 18W USB-C PD, more for $105 (Reg. $150)

Woot via Amazon is offering the Paxcess 60W 18V Portable Solar Panel for $104.99 shipped. Normally $150, our last mention was $90 back in September and today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve seen since. Designed to be your power solution while off-grid, this portable solar panel features 60W of total charging ability. While it has the ability to hook up to portable power stations, you’ll also find a USB-A QuickCharge 3.0 port with 24W of charging ability as well as a Type-C output that offers 18W output. All of this combines to offer a simple, all-in-one power solution for your campsite, RV, or just as part of an emergency kit. Head below for additional details.

On a tighter budget or need a battery and solar panel combined? Well, this portable battery does just that. It offers a capacity of 30000mAh while outputting 18W USB-C Power Delivery and QuickCharge 3.0. The built-in solar panel lets you recharge without plugging in, and there’s even an LED flashlight to see in the dark that’s powered off the internal battery. For $38.50 once you clip the on-page coupon, this will become a crucial component of your emergency kit.

Planning on taking your new solar gear hiking? Well, further outfit your outdoor setup with Garmin’s solar-powered fenix 6 Pro Smartwatch, which is on sale for $636.50 right now. That’s an impressive 20% drop from its normal $800 going rate and is the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. If that’s a bit too expensive, there are other Garmin wearables on sale from $290 and the Apple Watch Series 7 discounts start at $349.

More on the Paxcess 60W Solar Panel:

The Paxcess 60W portable solar panel bag is integrated with highly efficient Monocrystalline panels, making this a perfect portable solar system. Charging anytime and anywhere, this solar kit is ideally suited for outdoor life and even unexpected power outages; It can also be regarded as a gift to your family and friends

Paxcess highly efficient SunPower panel convert up to 23% of solar power into free energy. You can make the most use of the sun and convert the sunlight into clean energy, this portable solar panel is a great option for RV, camping，road trip, emergency backup CPAP and off-grid power

Equipped with 1* USB QC 3.0 output port(24W Max) and 1* Type C output port (18W Max), compared with other solar panels, Paxcess folding solar panel provides 2X faster speedy for your smartphones, tablets, laptops, lamps, power banks, Macbook Pro, iPad, switch, etc.

