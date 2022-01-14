Upgrade to Yamaha’s regularly $350 ATS-2090 Sound Bar with wireless sub for $160 (Refurb)

Today only, Woot is offering the Yamaha Audio ATS-2090 Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $159.99 in refurbished condition with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $350 at Amazon where it has never solid for under $299 in new condition, this is as much as $190 off the going rate and the best we can find. DTS Virtual:X 3D surround sound support is joined by built-in voice command functionality via Amazon’s Alexa, allowing folks to take control of smart home gear, setting alarms, and more. The 16-inch wireless subwoofer is complemented by 4K Ultra HD pass-through, direct access to Spotify Connect over Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, as well as HDMI and optical connectivity for implementing it right into your current home theater setup. Rated 4+ stars at Crutchfield. Ships with a 1-year warranty from Yamaha and you’ll find more details below. 

An even more affordable solution would be the Polk Audio Signa Solo Sound Bar. This one sells for $99 shipped at Amazon right now and works with just about any TV setup for $60 less in new condition than today’s lead deal. There’s no external wireless subwoofer here, but it is certainly a major upgrade over built-in audio options. 

Alongside this ongoing price drop on the regularly $600 pair of JBL Studio 530 bookshelf speakers at $240, we also have notable deal running on the VIZIO M-Series 5.1 Premium Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos. Now down at $300 shipped, you can get all of the details on this offer and more over in our home theater deal hub

More on the Yamaha 36-inch 2.1-Ch. Sound Bar:

Level up from TV sound. Transform your TV shows, movies and games with built-in Alexa voice control, a wireless subwoofer, and DTS® Virtual:X virtual 3D surround sound. The Yamaha ATS-2090 is a retailer exclusive model of the Yamaha YAS-209BL. All features and specs are identical. Bluetooth Enabled for Wireless Streaming. Play music and podcasts through Spotify Connect, Wi-Fi, or Bluetooth.

