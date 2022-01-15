Stay warm this winter with thermal underwear sets from $12, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Just Love Fashion (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of winter apparel from $12 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite deal here is the Tie Dye Two Piece Thermal Underwear Set for $11.99. Down from $17, today’s deal also marks a new all-time low that we’ve seen for this set. Made of a 60/40 cotton and polyester blend, this thermal underwear set is designed to keep your kids warm this winter. It’s easy to layer thanks to its “well-fitting yet loose cut” and is available in a wide range to fit your child’s build. Check out the rest of the sale here then head below for more.

Sometimes, thermal underwear just isn’t enough to stay warm on colder days. In those times, be sure to have some hand warmers at the ready. For this, Zippo also has you covered for under $12. That’s right, for less then $12 you can pick up a refillable Zippo hand warmer to keep in your bag so it’s ready to go at a moment’s notice.

Don’t forget to check out the Orvis Winter Event that’s currently taking up to 50% off coats, sweaters, vests, and more. Pricing starts as low as $15, and there are a wide variety of deals available in this sale. One such discount is the Classic Barn Coat that’s down to $129 from its normal $169 going rate, making now a great time to pick it up.

More on the Just Love Tie Dye Thermal Underwear Set:

KEEP THE KIDS WARM: Just Love’s thermal underwear kids set is made using a non-irritating blend of 60% cotton and 40% polyester that feels great on the skin and keeps the children perfectly warm to brave the chilly weather whether indoors or outdoors.

EASY TO LAYER: This girls thermal underwear is designed to make layering a breeze. The well-fitting yet loose cut allows you to easily dress your little ones without much hassle, with the thermal base layer providing comfortable warmth without being too bulky.

MADE TO LAST: The long johns for kids combine the comfort of cotton with the durability of polyester to create a garment that will last through numerous chilly moments. The inner thermal wear washes well in the machine without shrinking or running color.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!