Amazon Kindle hits $50 (Save $40) alongside up to 80% off eBooks from $1

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering its entry-level Kindle for as low as $49.99 shipped when you opt for the ad-supported model. Down from $90, you’re looking at a match of the Black Friday price and all-time low at $40 off. The standard model is also on sale and sitting at $69.99, down from $110. Serving as the perfect way to finally make the switch over to a digital library, the entry-level Kindle delivers an affordable price tag that’s only even more compelling after today’s deal. Its signatue e-ink display is backed by a built-in front light as well as 8GB of storage to hold thousands of titles. Not to mention, its battery can go weeks before needing to be recharged. Head below for discounted Kindle eBooks on sale from $1.

Also on sale, Amazon’s Gold Box is taking up to 80% off a selection of top wishlist Kindle eBook reads. Marked down to $4.99 or less, you’ll find a wide range of titles spanning just about every genre. You’ll want to shop the entire section right now for all of the best ways to load up your new Kindle while you can grab a new read as low as $1.

But then be sure to check out all of the Amazon First Reads January eBook freebies, as a new assortment of titles just dropped earlier in the week. That gives you a chance to expand your reading list with yet another new eBook, and at no cost. And if you’re looking for a new way to dive into some titles and really make the most out of your New Year’s resolution, earlier this fall Amazon launched its latest Kindle Paperwhite 5. Delivering the brand’s latest way to dive into eBooks, our hands-on review breaks down what you can expect.

  • Purpose-built for reading with a 167 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper, even in direct sunlight.
  • Adjustable brightness lets you read comfortably—indoors and outdoors, day and night.
  • Unlike a tablet, a single battery charge lasts weeks, not hours.
  • 8GB of storage means thousands of titles on hand all in a compact size.

