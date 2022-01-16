Xbox Series S has been hard to find on shelves, but is now down to $280 for today only

Today only, Woot offers the Microsoft Xbox Series S for $279.99 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery free will apply otherwise. Normally fetching $300 at Amazon, you’re looking at an all-around rare price cut on Microsoft’s latest console as well as $20 in savings and a new all-time low. Scoring an Xbox Series S over the past year has been difficult in the first place, let alone with any sort of savings attached. Today’s discount makes for a perfect chance to dive in, which delivers a compact next-generation experience. Capable of 1080p 120Hz gaming, Xbox Series S uses the same processor as its higher-end X counterpart while also offering 512GB of onboard storage.

Included with the Xbox Series S, you’re also getting one of Microsoft’s latest Xbox Wireless Controllers alongside all of the cables you’ll need to get set up. Though if you’re looking for games, we have you covered with all of the best discounts right here. So if you’re looking for the best way to make the most of your $20 in savings, loading up on a new game or two certainly seems like a good idea.

In other Microsoft news, the company just recently announced that it would finally be ending Xbox One production. This should hopefully be good news that it expects to be able to keep up with demand for the new Series X|S machines, and won’t have to rely on previous-generation releases to satisfy console gamers. Our coverage takes a closer look at all of the details in case.

Xbox Series S features:

Introducing the Xbox Series S, the smallest, sleekest Xbox console ever. Experience the speed and performance of a next-gen all-digital console at an accessible price point.Go all-digital and enjoy disc-free, next-gen gaming with the smallest Xbox console ever made.

