Amazon discounts MSI’s RTX 3070 laptop with 144Hz display to $1,349 ($151 off)

Amazon is offering the MSI GL66 Gaming Laptop with 4.6GHz i7/16GB/512GB/RTX 3070 for $1,349 shipped. Down from its $1,500 normal going rate, today’s deal saves $151 and marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked. If you’re ready to take PC gaming on-the-go, this laptop will do just that. The 11th Generation i7 processor pairs well with the RTX 3070 to deliver a powerful experience all around. A 15.6-inch 1080p display clocks in with a 144Hz refresh rate that is the perfect balance for high-speed gaming as well as battery life. Plus, you’ll find Ethernet, 4K60 HDMI, three USB-A ports, and more for ample I/O. Head below for additional information.

If you can’t spend $1,349 on a laptop, consider the Acer Nitro 5. Shipping to your door for $799 on Amazon and offers the ability to play most titles with ease, though you might have to turn some of the settings down. It ships with a 144Hz display and RTX 3050 graphics card, which allows you to leverage ray tracing, DLSS, and other NVIDIA-specific features for a solid experience when away from your main rig.

For on-the-go gaming, consider picking up the latest Xbox Elite Wireless Controller while it’s on sale for $140. The built-in Bluetooth allows it to connect to your new laptop with ease, as well as your console, tablet, or smartphone.

More on the MSI GL66 Gaming Laptop:

Visual Performance: The 15.6” 144hz display delivers true-to-life images with a high refresh rate so you can see every frame of the game.

Redefined Power: The 11th Gen. Intel Core i7 processor, delivers high performance to take on any games and applications with ease.

Supercharged Graphics: The MSI GL66 is powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX, take on today’s most popular games with these performance graphics.

