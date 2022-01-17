Amazon’s 3-pack of Folding Hex Key hand tools is just over $8.50 right now (All-time low, 40% off)

Amazon is now offering a 3-pack of its Amazon Basics Folding Hex Key Tools for $8.87 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly closer to $15, this is more than 40% off the going rate and a new all-time low. This bundle includes three folding hex key tools, each wrapped up in a nice folding handle mechanism. Tandem IKEA furniture building sessions or otherwise (also great for “bicycles, motorcycles, vehicles, machinery, and more”), these are handy and affordable ways to bring home some hex key sets that actually give you a handle to hold on to (the 8-piece large loose handle set variant sells for over $15.50), unlike the loose Hex wrenches that ship with the product you just purchased. They include nine SAE sizes, eight metric sizes, and eight TORX wrenches. More details below.

The 3-pack above is easily one of, if not the, most affordable options in the product category right now. So if you’re in the market for some new hex wrenches, you might as well give the deal above a shot at the price of a few lattes right now.

Speaking of tools, Home Depot launched its first major combo kit sale even this morning. Whether you’re out doing heavy-duty jobs or need a reliable DIY kit for around the house, there are plenty of DEWALT and RYOBI options on sale today with up to $300 in savings to be had. Hit up this morning’s coverage for additional details and a closer look, then swing by our tool guide for even more.

Includes 3 folding hex key sets (aka Allen wrenches) for tightening or loosening screws; includes 9 SAE sizes, 8 Metric sizes, and 8 TORX sizes

Ideal for working on bicycles, motorcycles, vehicles, furniture, machinery, and more

Made of durable chrome vanadium steel with a black oxide finish for rugged strength and rust resistance

Soft rubber inlays help ensure a secure, comfortable grip; keys fold down for compact storage

