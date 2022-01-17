Bella’s touchscreen black stainless steel 6-quart air fryer now $55 (50% off), more from $48

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the 6-quart Bella Pro Series Digital Air Fryer for $54.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $110, this is $55 off the going rate, or 50% in savings, and the lowest price we can find. Alongside the sleek black stainless steel treatment here, this model boasts a 6-quart capacity at 1500W to power its six preset cooking modes including air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat, or crisp. That’s on top of the touchscreen and manual temperature gauge from 170- to 400-degrees so you can get creative and dial-in your own recipes. It “preheats food up to 50% faster than a traditional oven with a 5-lb. food capacity.” Rated 4+ stars from over 360 Best Buy customers. More air fryer and cooker deals below from $48.

More air fryer oven deals:

If you’re looking something more in the multi-cooker category, you’ll want to browse through eh ongoing offers on the Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 Multi-Cooker Air Fryer combo at $100. This is as much as $100 in savings and one of the best listings we have tracked on the popular all-in-one machine. Head over to our home goods guide for deals on vacuums, blenders, snacks, and much more.

More on the Bella Pro Series Digital Air Fryer:

Whatever you can deep fry, you can air fry. The Bella Pro Series 6-qt. Digital Air Fryer provides a healthy alternative to traditional deep frying. Thoughtfully designed with sleek touch-activated illumination and sleek black stainless steel design, this air fryer preheats food up to 50% faster than a traditional oven with a 5-lb. food capacity ideal for serving 6-8 people. The adjustable thermostat control heats up to 400°F, and the 60-minute automatic shut off timer allows for convenient, stress free cooking.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!