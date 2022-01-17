Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Teslagrad, Mars Info, Tiny Calendar Pro, Earth 3D, more

We are kicking the week with all of the best Mac and iOS app deals courtesy of Apple’s App Store. Just be sure to dive into the deals we spotted on its 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro this morning as well as the M1 MacBook Air and the 4-packs of AirTags item trackers while you’re at it. Our app deal collection is highlighted by titles like Teslagrad, Mars Info, Tiny Calendar Pro, Earth 3D – World Atlas, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Paths of Atlantis: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Blood Pressure Monitor Diary: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Bird Alone: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Teslagrad: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Mars Info: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Tiny Calendar Pro: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: TextEdit+ Quick Text Editor: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: iRemote for Smart TV Controls: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Smart Resize 2x: $3 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

Today’s best game deals: Bravely Default II $40, GTA Trilogy $40, Outer Worlds $20, more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Rollit – Photo Transfer App: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Calendarium – About this Day: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Up Slide Down: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Epica Pro – Epic camera: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Stream Music Player: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Survivor: Rusty Forest: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Infinite Driver: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: ICEY: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Speedio: Internet Speed Test: $1 (Reg. $2)

More on Teslagrad:

In the Kingdom of Elektropia, a king rules with an iron fist, combating and destroying a sect of technological wizards who have a massive tower in the middle of the city named Teslagrad. Teslagrad is a 2D puzzle-platformer with action elements where magnetism and other electromagnetic powers are the key to go throughout the game, and thereby discover the secrets kept in the long abandoned Tesla Tower. Embark on an adventure as a young boy armed with ancient Teslamancer technology. Forge your path through the Tesla Tower and overcome the huge variety of challenges and enigmas.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!