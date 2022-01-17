Dr. Infrared’s IP55-rated outdoor 1500W patio heater falls to Amazon low at $91

Amazon is offering the Dr. Infrared 1500W Heater (DR-238) for $91 shipped. Down from $120, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked at Amazon for this specific model. This indoor/outdoor heater is IP55 rated and can be used just about anywhere. Whether you need to add heat to a garage, patio, deck, or somewhere else, this is a great option. There are three heat settings, which are 900W, 1200W, and 1500W depending on what you need. Just plug the heater into a standard 120V outlet and use the included remote control to turn it on or off. Head below for more heating options.

Of course, you could save $57 by opting for this 1500W ceramic space heater instead. It comes in at $34 on Amazon and delivers two different heat options, including 750W and 1500W. Just keep in mind it’s not IP55 rated and you won’t be able to use this outdoors either, making the places you can put it far fewer than today’s lead deal.

If you’re adding today’s lead deal to your patio, consider replacing your old bulbs with these dusk-to-dawn models from Govee. Offering 600-lumens of brightness and built-in photocell sensors, they’ll turn on at dusk and off once the sun comes up, automating your outdoor lighting setup for just $13.

More on the Dr. Infrared Patio Heater:

INDOOR and OUTDOOR HEATER – Heater is IP55 approved for both indoor and outdoor use – perfect for home, backyard, garages, open-air restaurant, outdoor patio or deck. Create a comfortable environment for both your indoor activities and outdoor recreation.

CLEAN and INSTANT HEAT – Clean, instant and odorless Infrared heat with 3 power settings, 900W, 1200W, 1500W. 120V, 60Hz.

PLUG and GO – uses standard 120V, remote controlled

