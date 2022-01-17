Finally take the plunge to Hi-Fi audio with Philips’ Fidelio X3 open-back headphones at $177

Amazon is offering the Philips Fidelio X3 Wired Over-Ear Open-Back Headphones for $176.80 shipped. Down from $250, today’s deal beats our last mention by $13 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re looking for a solid set of headphones that’ll let you enjoy Hi-Fi music streaming, Philips’ X3’s are a fantastic choice. These are my personal go-tos when listening to Apple Music Hi-Fi and I love both how they feel and sound. Featuring 50mm multi-layer polymer diaphragms that are “exquisitely tuned,” these headphones are Hi-Res Audio certified and pack an open-back design that brings a “wide, natural soundstage.” Take a closer look in our hands-on review then head below for more.

We featured the X3’s in our getting started guide for Hi-Fi listening as one of the best options out there. However, my go-tos for “easy listening” like gaming or YouTube watching are the Philips SHP9600. You’ll find a similar open-back design and they’re still made for Hi-Fi audio, just without the same drivers or overall build quality that the X3’s deliver. Right now you can pick them up for $85 on Amazon and begin your hi-resolution audio journey on a tighter budget.

For in-ear headphones, don’t forget that Sony’s latest XM4 ANC true wireless earbuds are on sale for $248 right now. That’s a discount from its normal going rate of $270 and only the third notable discount since the earbuds launched.

More on the Philips Fidelio X3 Headphones:

  • Exquisitely tuned 50 mm multi-layer polymer (with dampening gel) diaphragms – delivers exquisitely detailed highs, full and smooth midrange, and impactful (without overpowering) bass
  • Hi-Res Audio certified. Hear the full impact of every note when wired to a high-resolution source for a lifelike performance.
  • Open-back design. Wide, natural soundstage with acoustically transparent Kvadrat speaker fabric. By eliminating the air pressure build-up behind the diaphragms, an immersive and spacious sound is born.

