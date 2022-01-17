Up your chef game with magazine subs from $4/yr.: Taste of Home, Food Network, and more

We are tracking some notable prices on home chef magazines at DiscountMags as part of its latest Deals of the Week event. One standout offer here is the 1-year of Taste of Home magazine at $4 with free delivery every month, no sales tax, and no auto-renewals (click the “Do not enroll me in DiscountLock” box at checkout). Regularly $10 or more at Amazon where it is currently selling for $8 per year, today’s offer is at least 50% off the next best price we can find and a great time to either jump in or renew subscriptions. Head below for more home chef magazines on sale.

Discounted home chef magazines:

Taste of Home magazine features loads of recipes for dinner, baking, and other desserts as well as a host of feature pieces including Meal Planner, Best-Loved Brand, and more. “In addition to the ingredients, every recipe lists any tools or special equipment that the dish requires as well as the preparation time and cooking time.”

Head over to the latest Deals of the Week event for more discounts on home chef titles including HGTV and Food Network.

We are also still tracking a sizable $157 off The Economist magazine, just be sure to check out our January 2022 reading list for some new novels and your Amazon First Reads January eBook freebies.

More on Taste of Home magazine:

Taste of Home Magazine is one of the top cooking and recipe magazines in the world. Each issue contains more than a hundred recipes along with tips for creating new recipes from ingredients you already have on hand. Whether you cook for a crowd or just yourself, you will find ample ideas inside each issue. Taste of Home Magazine is one of the only publications that includes a full-color photograph of every dish described. These photographs show you what the finished product will look like and whet your appetite. As an added bonus, some of the recipes come on removable cards that you can tear out and save in your recipe box.

