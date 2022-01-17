Hunter Boot Flash Sale takes up to 50% off best-selling styles from $20

The Hunter Winter Sale takes up to 50% off best-selling styles. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on boots, jackets, tops, accessories, and more from $20. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the women’s Original Two Tone Chelsea Boots. These boots are regularly priced at $98 and originally sold for $140. This style is available in twelve color options and completely waterproof, which is great for spring weather. The rubber outsole is great for traction and they’re insulated to promote warmth. With over 600 positive reviews from Hunter customers, it’s rated 4.2/5 stars. Find even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

