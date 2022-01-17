JBL Charge 4 Portable Waterproof speaker drops to $119 (Save 21%)

Amazon is now offering the JBL Charge 4 Portable Waterproof speaker for $119 shipped. Usually priced at $150, you’ll be saving 21% with this offer and scoring the best offer since the holiday season. What better way to prep for summer than investing in a well-rated waterproof portable speaker? The JBL Charge 4 limits your worries at the beach or the pool by providing IPX7 waterproof rating. With its strong, durable fabric and rubber housing it’s sure to hold up strong no matter the terrain. The JBL Charge 4 wirelessly connects up to two smartphones or tablets to play tunes back and forth and with 20 hours of battery life, you’ll get all the music you want played easily. And because of its dual passive radiators, the sound will project evenly across a room in a clear, crisp way. Head below for more.

If you’re looking for a JBL speaker with all the great qualities, but a little less expensive than the previous deal, then consider the JBL Flip 4 Bluetooth Speaker for $100 on Amazon. While sacrificing a bit of battery time, you’ll still be able to connect up to two smartphones or tablets for back-and-forth playing, and you still get the IPX7 waterproof rating. With the durability of the previous JBL speaker and also scoring a deal of roughly $11 off, the Flip 4 is a great alternative waterproof speaker.

Searching for a new smartphone to connect to your JBL speaker? You’re in luck because Amazon is offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Android Smartphone for $1,600. You’ll often pay up to $200 more for the smartphone, but you’re scoring a deal today along with its many great features. Powered by a Snapdragon 888 that includes 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, while adding a 7.6-inch Infinity Flex display, and a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen you’re looking at a unique upgrade with a lot of pros.

More on the JBL Charge 4 Portable Speaker:

Introducing the JBL charge 4 portable Bluetooth speaker with full-spectrum powerful sound and a built-in power bank to charge your devices It Features a proprietary developed driver and two JBL bass radiators that intensify sound with strong deep bass Its high-capacity 7500mAh rechargeable li-ion battery provides up to 20 hours of playtime The speaker carries a convenient USB charge out to quickly charge your devices such as your smartphone so you will never run out of power again The charge 4 features a rugged design IPX7 waterproof rated exterior and comes in a suite of cool colors Together with JBL connect+ it can wirelessly link more than 100 JBL connect+ enabled speakers to elevate your listening experience.

