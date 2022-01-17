Sabrent’s 1TB Rocket PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD w/ 4,700MB/s speed hits all-time low of $93

Amazon is now offering the Sabrent 1TB Rocket Q4 NVMe PCIe 4.0 Internal Solid-State Drive for $93.49 shipped. Usually priced at $110 you’ll be saving a solid 15% off combined with the best deal on this product we’ve seen yet. With a NVMe M.2 PCIe Gen4 x 4 Interface and power management support for APST, ASPM, and L1.2 you’re certain to have all the SSD essentials and more. This SSD is packed full of features worth the price including advanced wear leveling, bad block management, error correction code, and over-provision. Not to mention it can hit 4,700MB/s in speed and that all Sabrent SSDs come with free Sabrent Acronis True Image for easy cloning. Its compatible with most servers and arrays that accept M.2 2,280 PCIe drives too, so you won’t have to worry about lack of agreement within your devices. Head below for more.

If you’re looking for a less expensive alternative, consider the Inland Premium 512GB NVMe PCIe Internal SSD for $68 on Amazon. Compatible with laptops and desktops, this SSD has a read/write speed of up to 3,100MB/s and 1,900MB/s with endurance up to 780 TBW. With the 3D TLC NAND flash, shock-resistance, no overheat, and no noise, this SSD is a solid alternative to the first deal.

Need a new laptop for your SSD? Consider the MSI GL66 Gaming Laptop for $1350 via Amazon. Saving $151 with this deal, you’re getting a solid gaming laptop with an 11th Generation i7 processor and a 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate. All the essentials for a gamer plus Ethernet, three USB-A ports, and 4K60 HDMI makes for a great update or add on to the original offer.

