Score a Kenmore Pet Friendly Crossover Vacuum Cleaner at an all-time low of $339

Amazon is now offering the Kenmore Elite 21814 Pet Friendly Crossover Bagged Canister Vacuum Cleaner for $339.15 shipped. Normally going for $400, you’re not only saving a solid $60 but you’re also getting the best deal we’ve tracked with this product. This vacuum is designed to clean multiple areas throughout your home whether it be your kitchen, garage, living room, or car. Its motorized attachments are especially perfect for stubborn pet hair without tangling it around the brush. Paired with an enhanced HEPA filter to trap 99.97% of dust and a 2-motor system that can easily switch from carpet to hard floors, you can count on this vacuum to powerfully clean your home both quickly and easily. Head below for more.

If you’re looking for a pet-friendly Kenmore vacuum for a less expensive price, consider the Kenmore BC3005 Pet Friendly Bagged Canister Vacuum Cleaner for $280 via Amazon. In addition, you can select the on-page coupon for an extra $30 off the above price. This lightweight vacuum offers many of the plusses of the previous deal including the 2-motor system for carpet and hard wood floors. With three attachments and four height adjustments, and the solid HEPA filter as the last model, this vacuum provides a great clean with a great deal for today.

Looking for an completely different style of vacuum? Consider the iRobot Roomba s9+ Robotic Vacuum for $829 on Amazon. You’ll be saving $251 with today’s deal and all the perks of a robotic vacuum that others cannot offer. A 120-minute runtime with smart mapping to control where the vacuum goes and an anti-allergen system for trapping 99% of pollen and mold allergens are just a few of the key features. That and an included dirt disposal unit makes for a great offer for you to check out.

More on the Kenmore Elite 21814 Pet Friendly Crossover Bagged Canister Vacuum Cleaner:

Vacuum traps 99.97% of dust inside your vacuum, keeping them out of the air you breathe. Combination of gentle but effective rotating brushes and suction for a deep clean of even your thickest carpets. Double-wall design keeps air flowing to maintain suction power and performance. Glide around corners and furniture fast for a deep, thorough clean.

