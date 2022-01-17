Snacks and energy drinks from $6.50 at Amazon: Grandma’s Cookies, oatmeal, Rockstar, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off a range of snacks and beverages from Quaker, Gatorade, Rockstar, and more. Everything ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. The deals start from $6.50 and range of Quaker instant protein oatmeal packs and Grandma’s Cookies to vegetable chips, Rockstar energy drinks, granola bars, and much more. This is a quick and easy way to load up on some snacks, just be sure to watch out for Subscribe & Save options on the listings pages for the lowest possible price. Then cancel the sub after the order ships to avoid monthly deliveries. Head below for our top picks from the sale.

Amazon snack and beverage sale:

Swing by our home goods guide for kitchen upgrades at a major discount. This morning saw Ninja’s Mega Kitchen blender and food processor system go on sale for $150, or $50 off the going rate and the best price we can find right now. Plus, you’ll find even more ready and waiting right here.

More on the Grandma’s Cookies Variety Pack:

Includes 30 Packs of Your favorite Grandma’s Brand cookies

8 mini vanilla sandwich crèmes, 4 mini chocolate chip cookies, 6 big chocolate chip cookies, 4 big peanut butter cookies, 6 big chocolate brownie cookies, and 2 big oatmeal raisin cookies

Great for packing lunches or snacking on the go

Perfect for a quick, sweet comforting treat

