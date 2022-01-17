Internet-famous TeeTurtle plushies hit new Amazon lows at $10.50 Prime shipped (30% off)

Holiday pricing on the adorable and internet-famous TeeTurtle plushies is back. Amazon is now offering several different designs and colorways of the regularly $15 TeeTurtles for $10.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. While we did see some designs drop to this price just ahead of Christmas, some of today’s options are now at a new Amazon all-time low including the Ice Cream octopus seen above. These reversible plushies feature an adorable face and one side with another (sometimes mean) face on the other and are Amazon best-sellers. Jump in now and score your favorites before they pop back up to $15. More details below.

There’s really no direct alternative to the TeeTurtles, but you will find a host of equally as adorable and maybe even more collectible GUND plushies in Amazon’s sub $10 category. All of these options ship free for Prime members or in orders over $25 here with everything from teddy bears and kitties to unicorns and bunnies.

Then go check out our hands-on review of the life-size Baby Yoda plushy collectible for something even more epic. Then go score yourself this adorable Grogu take with the included carry satchel so you can take the little everywhere with you.

More on the TeeTurtles:

The #1 best-selling octopus now comes with NEW MOODS!

The adorable, moody plushie that has taken TikTok by storm! Your favorite creators have it, and now you can too!

This sensory fidget toy is perfect for stress relief, and lets you show your mood without saying a word! Get this award-winning Octopus Plushie to show your friend and family how you’re really feeling.

Kids and adults alike will love the supersoft fabric and portable size of the plushies. Not to mention, they flip INSIDE OUT, thanks to TeeTurtle’s patented Reversible Plushie design.

