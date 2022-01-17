Upgrade your gaming setup with the Atlantic Dardashti gaming chair for $214 (57% off)

-
Amazonatlantic dardashti
57% off $214

Amazon is now offering the Atlantic Dardashti Gaming Chair for $213.50 shipped. Normally going for $500, you’ll be saving a whopping 57% off with this offer, and the second best price we’ve tracked. Inspired by high-end performance vehicles, the aesthetics of this chair are eye-catching to say the least. The steel frame combined with a nylon base and a Class 4 hydraulic gas piston makes for a comfortable and durable gaming chair. The seat and chair back are covered in a deluxe PU leather accented with bold yellow to make for a striking appearance and a pop of color to your office. And if your game gets a little too intense, you can recline up to 155-degrees to cool down. Head below for more.

If you’re in the market for a gaming chair, but interested in one a little less expensive, then consider the Homall Gaming Chair for $100 via Amazon. Not only is this product also discounted from its original price, but you can score the chair for just $95 when you click on the on-page coupon. You’ll get a Class 3 gas lift, a 360 degree swivel and a recline between 90 and 180-degrees. With a similar sturdy steel frame and high density foam, this deal is a great substitute for the previous gaming chair.

Why not continue upgrading your gaming setup than with the Philips Fidelio X3 Wired Over-Ear Open-Back Headphones for $176. These headphone could be put to use in gaming, work, or just easy listening. With 50mm multi-layer polymer diaphragms, these Hi-Res headphones will make a perfect addition to your tech collection.

More on the Atlantic Dardashti Gaming Chair:

Meet the Dardashti Gaming Chair. This is a commercial grade next-gen ergonomic gaming chair. Inspired by today’s high-end performance vehicles, the goal was to provide the highest design value encompassing performance and aesthetics. The result is a comfortable, durable gaming chair designed for long gaming sessions that is built to last and backed by a three-year warranty. This chair meets BIFMA X5.1 commercial furniture test standards.The solid steel frame sits atop a nylon five-star performance base supported by a Class 4 hydraulic gas piston. Add sports car inspired cold-cure foam bucket seats meticulously covered with deluxe PU leather.

