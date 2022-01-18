Amazon discounts SKIL PWR CORE 12 combo kits, accessories, more up to 55% off

Amazon is offering a wide-ranging sale on SKIL power tools and accessories priced from $20 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the PWR CORE 12 6-tool Combo Kit for $199. Down from $400, today’s deal saves 50% and marks a return to the Amazon all-time low that we’ve tracked. This kit includes six must-have tools for your DIY setup, including a drill/driver, right-angle drill, oscillating multi-tool, circular saw, LED light, and even a portable air compressor. Two batteries are also included, with both a 4Ah and 2Ah option in the package on top of the charger. There are several other stand-out deals below, but you can also check Amazon’s landing page for other ways to save.

More SKIL deals:

Be ready for power outages with Anker’s new PowerHouse 256Wh that’s on sale for $190 right now. That’s a $70 discount and delivers plenty of power to your home if the lights go out.

More on the SKIL Combo Kit:

These cordless power tools were designed with a digital brushless motor to provide compact, lightweight power.

Industry leading PWR CORE 12 lithium battery technology wraps each cell with cooling material to keep the battery powering on for 25% longer run time and 2X battery life.

Plug in to the battery’s USB port wherever, whenever with PWRAssist Mobile Charging.

