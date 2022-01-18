AOC’s gaming mouse is compatible with NVIDIA Reflex Analyzer at a low of $17.50 (Reg. $25)

Amazon is offering the AOC RGB Gaming Mouse for $17.95 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, this mouse normally retails for $25 and today’s deal is both the all-time low and first major price drop that we’ve tracked. If you’re looking for a budget-friendly way to give your gaming setup an upgrade, this is about as good as it gets. The AOC GM500 gaming mouse has been tested with NVIDIA’s Reflex Analyzer to have ultra-low input lag, and it’s compatible with the software so you can test it yourself as well. There are ultra-durable omron switches here meaning the mouse is made to last the long haul with you. On top of that, there’s “vivid RGB LED lighting” and a 1000Hz polling rate with a DPI of 5000. Head below for more.

A quick look at Amazon will show that other budget-focused mice from companies like Logitech run $20 and even brands that aren’t as well-known cost the same. However, going with something that’s far less feature-packed and from a brand most haven’t heard of will net you a gaming mouse for $10, so if you’re on a tighter budget, this is worth checking out.

Don’t forget that the Logitech G413 gaming keyboard is on sale right now for just $50. This is the first major discount that we’ve seen in well over a year and saves you $10 from its normal going rate. After picking up a new keyboard, be sure to swing by our best PC gaming deals guide for other ways you can save.

More on AOC’s Gaming Mouse:

The AOC Gaming GM500 gaming mouse has been tested to be compatible with NVIDIA Reflex Analyzer for measuring just how low the input lag is, ensuring there are no compromizes to your reaction time. *Update firmware to 2.02 via AOC G-Tools Software.

Equipped with high-performance Omron switches for a crisp, tactile response right at your fingertips and engineered for a lifetime durability of 50M clicks, left & right.

Game unrivaled with a 5,000 DPI Pixart PWM3325 Optical Sensor for pixel-precise tracking and sensitivity adjustment that best suits your play style.

