Blink’s new Floodlight Camera package drops to new all-time low at $90 (Reg. $140)

Amazon is now offering the new Blink Outdoor Camera with Floodlight at $89.98 shipped. Normally fetching $140, you’re looking at a new all-time low of 36% off that’s also $10 below our previous Black Friday mention. This is also only the second time on sale since launching last fall. Arriving as a capable way to keep tabs on deliveries or other outdoor happenings, this package pairs Blink’s popular outdoor camera with a floodlight attachment. The camera itself can record in 1080p to the included Sync Module as well as Alexa with a battery-powered design. Throw in the 700-lumen floodlight, and your system will respond to motion alerts with its dual LED panels. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look and then head below for more.

If keeping an eye specifcially on package deliveries is what you’re after, the new Blink Video Doorbell is worth a look. This offering launched right alongside the Floodlight Cam bundle above last fall and arrives as a notable porch pirate deterrent at $50. So not only is it more affordable, but a bit more specialized than the lead deal.

Speaking of video doorbells, we just saw the folks at Ubiquiti launch its latest entry into the popular UniFi Protect ecosystem. The new G4 Doorbell Pro arrives with the unique feature of sporting a dual camera array on top of its customizable display, onboard fingerprint scanner, and all of the usual privacy-focused functionality offered by Ubiquiti gear. Our launch coverage tells the full story of what to expect, as well.

Blink Outdoor Camera with Floodlight features:

Blink Floodlight works with Outdoor to deliver a wire-free, battery-powered HD smart security LED floodlight camera. See, hear, and speak to visitors in real time with 1080p HD live view and two-way audio from the app. Light up the night — get 700 lumens of motion-triggered, high-quality LED lights. Choose to store video clips and photos in the cloud with an optional Blink Subscription Plan or locally with the included Blink Sync Module 2 and USB flash drive (sold separately).

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!