Bring a 5.5-qt. oven- and stovetop-ready Cuisinart cast iron dish home at $50 (Reg. $80+)

Woot is now offering 30% or more off a selection of Cuisinart cast iron dishes to upgrade your home chef game. You can now score the 5.5-quart Cuisinart Round Cast Iron Casserole for $49.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $99, but more typically in the $65 to $80 range at Amazon depending on the color, today’s deal is $5 below our previous mention on Cuisinart’s Cast Iron Casserole dishes and is the lowest price we can find. Similar options start at $99 via Walmart right now. The cast iron construction is complemented by a porcelain enameled exterior to provide a durable vibrant finish that won’t “impart flavors or absorb odors.” These casserole cookers are great for induction, halogen, glass/ceramic, gas, and electric stove-tops and are right at home under the broiler in your oven so you can finish your dishes off like a proper chef. Cusinart cast iron carries solid 4+ star ratings at Walmart. More deals and details below.

If the Cuisinart brand name is working for you,, you can get a slightly larger 6-quart AmazonBasics Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven from $47 right now. Or save even more with the AmazonBasics Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Dutch Ovens starting from under $20 Prime shipped. Amazon’s take isn’t suitable for the dishwasher, but most folks will tell you not to put cast iron in there anyway and you can save quite a but taking that route right now.

You’ll also find some additional Cuisinart cast iron dishes on sale at Woot today starting from $50 right here.

While we are talking home goods, you’ll want to dive into today’s Amazon kitchen gear deals from $20. This morning we saw a number of handy small appliances drop as much as 47% including everything from egg cookers and blenders to mixers and air fryers. You can browse through everything right here. Then swing by our home goods deal hub for even more.

More on the Cuisinart Round Cast Iron Casserole:

Cast Iron construction provides superior heat retention and even heat distribution creating an ideal cooking surface that does not impart flavors or absorb odors

Porcelain enameled exterior offers durability

Extremely versatile and suitable for variety of cooking methods: stove, oven and broiler safe

Strong, durable finish in rich colors complement any kitchen décor

Perfect for serving and entertaining

