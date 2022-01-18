Hot Wheels Mario Kart Raceway set with die-cast cars hits Amazon low: $87 (Reg. up to $140)

Amazon is now offering the Hot Wheels Mario Kart Rainbow Road Raceway for $87.33 shipped. Regularly up to $140 or more, and currently fetching $120 at Target, today’s offer is up to $52 or 38% in savings for a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. The Nintendo x Hot Wheels setup is ideal for fans of the miniature die-cast car ecosystem and Mario alike with a pair of Mario Kart 1:64 scale karts including an exclusive King Boo and Mario himself. It also includes 8-feet of track that can be assembled as a straight or curved raceway, all controlled with an electric start and finish gate. Other features include “a spinning Block Item Box randomizer with pop-up features, 3D sculpted figures, and decorations that add to the thrills. Rated 4+ stars at Target and you can learn more details in our pre-order coverage. More details below.

You can also bring other racers to your new Mario Kart raceway including Luigi, Princess Daisy, Donkey Kong, and much more. Pricing starts at around $9 a pop and you’ll find all of them waiting for you right here. The set above can support up to five karts at a time, so this is a great way to put your savings to work and start your very own miniature Mario Kart circuit.

Switch Online members still have a shot to try out Captain Toad Treasure Tracker, but you’ll also want to dive into the rumored upcoming Mario Kart 9 details. It has been many years since we saw a brand new entry in the series, but information from creditable sources are suggesting it could happen as early as this year. You can get all of the details on that right here.

More on the Hot Wheels Mario Kart Rainbow Road Raceway:

Experience the iconic Mario Kart Rainbow Road course in the real world with the Hot Wheels Mario Kart Rainbow Road Raceway track set!

The rainbow-colored course reaches 8 feet long and 24 inches high for maximum thrills and has lights and sounds for a big impression!

Two different layouts -straight or curved -create different races, controlled with an electronic start and a finish gate that displays the winner!

The track set features a spinning Block Item Box randomizer with pop-up features, 3D sculpted figures and decorations that add to the thrills!

