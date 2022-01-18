Don’t let those leftovers go to waste: NutriChef’s Vacuum Sealer bundle now $56 (Reg. $90+)

Woot is now offering the NutriChef 120W Vacuum Sealer machine with starter kit for $55.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $87 and as much as $110 at some retailers, this model is marked down to just under $83 on Amazon right now where it has never gone for under $65. Today’s deal is at least 36% off and the lowest price we can find. Ideal for leftovers or portioning out meals in the freezer, this is an automatic system with two sealing modes for dry and moist foods. It also ships with a starter kit to get you going including an air suction hose, five medium vacuum bags, and an “extra long” vacuum bag roll (7.8- by 79-inches). Rated 4+ stars at Walmart. Additional details below.

You could save a touch more with the Amazon Basics Vacuum Seal System at under $45 shipped. This one also comes with a 16-foot roller bag, and while it might not have all of the bells and whistles, it does have the same wet and dry options you’ll find above.

While we are talking about discounted kitchen upgrades, Insignia’s highly-rated 10-quart air fryer rotisserie oven is down at one of the better prices we have ever tracked right now. It is a far more affordable solution than some of the bigger brand names out there and carries most of the same feature set. Just be sure to swing by our home goods deal hub for even more options including blenders, egg cookers, cast iron dishes, and robot vacuums.

More on the NutriChef 120W Vacuum Sealer machine:

Cooking and meal preparation will become easier, more economical and faster, as you will be able to equip and organize your freezer, with fresh food ready to be defrosted and served or fresh ingredients instead of freezer burned food filled with ice crystals which will probably end up in the trash can.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!