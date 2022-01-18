Old Navy takes 50% off all activewear + 30% off your order with deals from $8

Old Navy takes 50% off all activewear and 30% off your order including clearance items. Discount is applied at checkout. Plus, you can find clearance items from just $8. Old Navy Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s Frost-Free Water-Resistant Puffer Vest that’s currently marked down to $29. For comparison, this vest is regularly priced at $45. This highly-packable vest is available in four color options and pairs nicely with active or casual wear. With over 300 positive reviews from Old Navy customers, it’s rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Backcountry Flash Sale that’s offering extra 20% off The North Face, Patagonia, Columbia, and more.

