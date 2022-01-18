Stay cozy in any weather with the CALDO-X heated jacket for $60 (Reg. $259)

From howling winds to freezing temperatures, the weather at this time of year can send a shiver down your spine. But thanks to built-in heating panels, the CALDO-X Heated Jacket should keep you cozy all winter long. You can pick it up today for only $59.99 (Reg. $259) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Even in January, there are many reasons why you might be venturing outside — work, watching your football team, skiing or snowboarding, and so on.

On some days, wrapping yourself in a million layers is enough to stay warm. But as the temperature descends into the 20s, it’s easy to start feeling the cold. In fact, experts say this level of cold can be pretty dangerous.

You won’t feel the chill with the CALDO-X Heated Jacket. This garment has an ultra-fine carbon fiber lining that delivers warmth, powered by any portable power bank (not included).

The lining is sewn into the upper back, the collar, and the front pockets, to keep your whole body warm. The jacket also has heat-trapping insulation, and a water-resistant outer skin to protect you from rain and snow.

The CALDO-X can reach a toasty 130ºF in the coldest weather, with three different heat settings. It can last for up to eight hours on a full charge.

Just as importantly, this is a jacket you will actually want to wear. It looks great, with stylish zippers and a detachable hood. It’s available in several colors, as well.

It’s normally priced at $259, but you can get the CALDO-X today for just $59.99 in Navy/Small, Navy/Medium, Navy/XL, Navy/Large, Black/Small, Black/Medium, Black/Large, Black/XL, and Denim/Small.

