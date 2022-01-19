Amazon now offering up to 80% off giant collection of eBooks for your library from $2

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering folks another chance to load up their eBook libraries at up to 80% off for the new year. These eBooks, that are now starting from just $1.99, can be enjoyed on your  Kindle, iPad, smartphones, computers, and other places where you might like to cuddle up with a new book. As per usual, the deals span a wide variety of genres from thriller and mystery reads to non-fiction, sci-fi, business, biographies, and much more. There is a giant collection of eBooks on sale today so be sure to browse through everything right here and check out our top picks down below. 

Today’s Amazon eBook deals:

Go grab your Amazon First Reads September eBook freebies and you’ll want to hit up our September Reading List 2021 as well. 

More on Arctic Storm Rising:

First in a new series from New York Times bestselling author Dale Brown, featuring U.S. Air Force intelligence officer Nick Flynn on the hunt for Russian commandos in the mountains of Alaska. After a CIA covert mission goes badly awry, U.S. Air Force intelligence officer Nicholas Flynn is exiled to guard a remote radar post along Alaska’s Arctic frontier. This dead-end assignment is designed to put his career permanently on ice, but Flynn’s not the type to fade quietly into obscurity..

