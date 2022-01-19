Still rocking a prev-gen. iPad Pro? Amazon clears out Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio at $101

Amazon is currently offering the official Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for previous-generation 11-inch iPad Pro at $100.91 shipped. Normally fetching $179, you’re looking at the first price cut in over a year at 44% off. This also comes within cents of the all-time low. If you’re still rocking one of Apple’s previous-generation 2018 iPad Pros, this official Smart Keyboard Folio helps you get even more out of the experience with a physical keyboard in tow. Pairing over the Smart Connector, there’s no need to worry about charging or pairing, either. Its magnetic design snaps onto the back of your iPad and on top of offering multiple viewing angles, can fold up to protect the screen when not in use. Head below for more.

If you find yourself being able to live without the folio design or benefits brought on by the Smart Connector, even more cash can be saved by going with Logitech’s K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard at $40 instead. While it won’t bring any extra protection to your device and will have to be recharged, it’ll still deliver a much more comfortable typing experience compared to relying on the touchscreen.

Those who think it’s time to upgrade and want a more powerful touchscreen-based experience can also currently score $100 discounts on Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro, as well. These offers deliver an even more capable package alongside the lowest offers since the holiday season. That’s alongside the latest 10.2-inch iPad at an Amazon low of $30 off.

Apple Smart Keyboard Folio features:

The new Smart Keyboard Folio is designed to deliver a great typing experience on a full-size keyboard whenever you need it. No need for batteries or pairing. Its durable lightweight cover protects both the front and back of your new 11-inch iPad Pro. Simply attach to your new iPad Pro and type away.

