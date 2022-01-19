Garmin’s Venu GPS smartwatch packs five day battery life at low of $175 (Reg. $300)

Amazon is offering the Garmin Venu GPS Smartwatch for $174.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Normally $300, today’s deal beats our last mention by an additional $25 and is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed with a five day battery life under normal usage and six hours when in GPS mode, this smartwatch is made to go the distance with you. When working out, there’s support for Spotify, Amazon Music, Deezer, and more for listening to your favorite tunes. Worried about not having cellular coverage? Well, there’s enough storage space to have music stored offline. There are also more than 20 preloaded sports and fitness routines to track weight loss, workout goals, and more in 2022. Head below for more.

Set aside the Garmin namesake and other high-end features to save some serious cash. The Wyze Watch is a fantastic choice for those on tighter budgets. It’s available on Amazon for $38 once you clip the on-page coupon, which is quite budget-friendly all things considered. Want to learn more about Wyze’s wearable? Head on over to our announcement coverage to learn more.

Do you have an Apple Watch? Don’t forget that Caseology’s seamless 40mm silicone Apple Watch case band is currently on sale for under $10. Normally $14 or more, this band also offers a built-in case and no seams for a unique experience.

More on the Garmin Venu GPS Smartwatch:

Beautiful, bright amoled display and up to five-day battery life in smartwatch mode; Up to six hours in GPS and music mode

The broadest range of all-day health monitoring features keeps track of your energy levels, respiration, menstrual cycle, stress, sleep, estimated heart rate and more

Easily download songs to your watch, including playlists from Spotify, Amazon music or Deezer (may require a premium subscription With a third-party music provider), and connect with headphones (sold separately) for phone-free listening

