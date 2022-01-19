Mount ESR’s MagSafe Car iPhone 12/13 holder to your vent or dashboard at $16 (20% off)

ESR authorized dealer BDCollection US (100% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering the brand’s HaloLock MagSafe Car Phone Mount for $16.14 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $20, this is about 20% off the going rate, matching the holiday pricing we tracked ahead of Christmas and the best we can find. Much like yesterday’s deal on ESR’s HaloLock iPhone 12/13 MagSafe Kickstand Wireless Charger, you can also get an additional 10% off if you purchase it with any of the ESR accessories on this landing page. Compatible with iPhone 12 and 13, this car phone mount provides a magnetic home for your device while driving and supports both vent and dashboard mounting. You can also use your device in both horizontal or vertical orientations with a non-slip silicone ring to “hold your phone securely even on rough roads.” More details below.

There are a number of smartphone car mounts on Amazon, but not very many from brands we are particularly familiar with. One option worth taking a look at is the UGREEN Car Air Vent Mount, which is currently starting at $8.50 Prime shipped. There is no MagSafe action here, but something worth considering if all you need a simple holder.

The iOttie Easy One Touch 5 air vent mount is one of the best options out there and it also currently on sale. Now marked down to $20 Prime shipped on Amazon, this one can support a broad range of smartphone devices, including both iPhone and Android models, with swivel action and more. You can get all of the details on this discount right here.

More on the HaloLock MagSafe Car Phone Mount:

Compatibility: automatically locks onto iPhone 13/12 series phones, official MagSafe cases, and ESR HaloLock cases; this product is a car phone mount, it does not support charging

Secure Magnetic Lock: powerful magnets with a non-slip silicone ring hold your phone securely even on rough roads

Mount on Any Vehicle: the included vent clip and dashboard anchor give you the freedom to mount your phone where you want

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!