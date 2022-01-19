Power Practical’s Sparkr Flip electric lighter doesn’t use traditional fuel for $14 (Reg. $19)

Power Practical Inc (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Sparkr Flip Electric Lighter for $14.24 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. Normally $19, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re tired of using Butane-fueled lighters that create actual flames, it’s time to switch to an arc-based alternative. It’s windproof and flameless that can be used in any orientation. When it starts to die, just plug it into a USB port and it’ll be ready to go in less than an hour. Plus, this lighter offers a compact form-factor so you can easily have it with you every time you leave the house. Head below for more.

If you’re just looking for a way to start a fire when camping, there are simpler and more budget-friendly solutions. This Magnesium Block Fire Starter with Flint & Striker is available for just $7 at Amazon. While it doesn’t offer the same exact function as today’s lead deal, you’ll still be able to start a fire in the wild with this kit and it’s perfect for keeping in your emergency kit.

Planning on going camping? Consider checking out Anker’s all-new PowerHouse portable power station on sale for $190 right now. That’s a $70 discount and there are other models on sale from $170 as well. After that, swing by our tools guide for other ways to save on your EDC kit.

More on the Power Practical Sparkr Flip Lighter:

Using the latest plasma tech, the Flip lights up whatever you want instantly with windproof, flame-less sparks.

Use the second power button on the bottom of the Flip to have the perfect pipe lighter, and more.

This premium multi-purpose lighter offers a modern look and feel with a high-temperature resistant, soft-touch case while being extremely lightweight (2.1 oz).

