Razer’s Goliathus extended Chroma gaming mousepad falls to $40 at Amazon (Reg. $60)

Amazon is offering the Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma Gaming Mousepad for $39.99 shipped. Down from $60, you’re not only saving $20 here but also scoring the third-best price that we’ve tracked all-time at Amazon for this mode. If you’re looking for the ultimate desk upgrade, this is it. You might already have an RGB mouse, keyboard, and even headset, but adding a color-changing mousepad will take things up a notch. It works with Razer Chroma and pairs with other gear as well as Philips Hue and other partners. Plus, the mousepad features a nonslip rubber base ensures it won’t go sliding around your desk during intense gaming sessions. Head below for more.

You don’t have to go with Razer for RGB desk accessories though. This RGB mousepad is available on Amazon for $14.50 once you clip the on-page coupon, which is a fraction of what you’d spend above. Sure, it doesn’t integrate with other Razer or Hue gear, but at the same time, if that’s not a requirement for your setup, this will save you quite a bit.

Don’t forget that Logitech’s G413 mechanical gaming keyboard is currently down to its lowest price in months at $50. This saves you $10 from its normal going rate while scoring a fully mechanical keyboard. After that, swing by our PC gaming guide for other ways to save on battlestation upgrades.

More on the Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma Gaming Mousepad:

Ultimate Personalization & Gaming Immersion with Razer Chroma: Fully syncs with popular games, Razer hardware, Philips Hue, and gear from 30 plus partners; supports 16.8 million colors

Designed for Control: A softer, micro-textured cloth surface gives more tactile feedback, allowing for higher precision in fast-paced games

Nonslip Rubber Base: Made of natural-foam rubber for keeping the Goliathus Chroma Extended mouse mat in place

