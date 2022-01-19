Save up to $168/yr. with a Gigabit-ready DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem at $90 (Refurb, Orig. $200)

Woot is offering the ARRIS SURFboard SB8200 DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem for $89.99 Prime shipped in refurbished condition. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Down from its original $200 list price, current MSRP of $160, and $145 sale at both Best Buy and Amazon, today’s deal marks one of the best discounts that we’ve tracked all-time. With XFINITY’s modem rental fee recently having gone up to $14 per month, or $168 per year, there’s never been a better time to stop paying the exorbitant annual fee. This modem is good for up to Gigabit plans with a pair of Ethernet jacks on the back to hook up wired devices. Be sure to check with your ISP to verify compatibility before purchasing. Ships with a 90-day warranty and you can head below for more.

You can instead opt for the ARRIS SURFBoard SB6183 DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem instead to save even more. Available for $65 on Amazon, the main difference here is that it doesn’t offer Gigabit speeds. However, if you have sub-700Mb/s speeds at home, then this modem will save you cash and allow you kick rental fees to the curb.

After replacing your modem, consider picking up a new router with the eero deals that we’re tracking right now. With pricing starting as low as $95, our lead deal is the previous-generation Pro mesh Wi-Fi router on sale for $159 from its normal $199 going rate. There are a few other deals available in our roundup so be sure to swing by the post and find all the ways you can save.

More on the ARRIS DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem:

Introducing the first DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem in the SURFboard lineup. The SURFboard SB8200 is a DOCSIS 3.1 modem – the newest technology being offered by cable providers. It is capable of the fastest speeds available by cable Internet service providers, perfect for things like 4K Ultra-HD Video Streaming and Virtual Reality Gaming. Plus, it has 2 Gigabit Ethernet ports!

