Might as well grab this pack of Sharpie Extreme Permanent Markers while it’s just $3 (Reg. $7+)

Amazon is now offering the 4-pack of Sharpie Extreme Permanent Markers in black for $2.97 with free shippingfor Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly closer to $7 at Amazon, this pack sells for over $10 at Walmart and is now at the lowest price we can find. Over at Staples, this packs sells for just under $6 as well. Ideal for “sporting equipment, camping gear, playground toys, water bottles, and more,” at the price of a latte, it might be worth having a pack laying around the house. Sharpie says this line of permanent markers is “fade-resistant” and can withstand “extreme conditions” with a fine “durable” tip so you can actually write smaller lettering and the like. The high-contrast ink can even handle “UV rays, rain, snow, and mud.” More Sharpie and highlighter deals below.

More Sharpies, highlighters, and more:

Then swing by Amazon’s office supply and furniture deal section for more discounted additions to your work from home setup. You’ll find everything from chairs and desks to printers, pens, cabinets, pencil sharpeners and much more. You’ll find everything ready and waiting for you right here.

More on the Sharpie Extreme Permanent Markers:

From the leading name in premium permanent markers, a fade-resistant marker that withstands extreme conditions

Bold, high-contrast colors resist fading when exposed to harsh UV rays, rain, snow and mud

Fine, durable tip delivers bold color and lines on most surfaces, including plastic, glass and wood

Ideal for sporting equipment, camping gear, playground toys, water bottles and more

Includes black, blue, green, and red markers. Writes lines 0.9mm to 1.1 mm wide

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!