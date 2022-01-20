Amazon offers adidas 3-Pack Socks for $8.50 Prime shipped (Reg. $14), more

Amazon is currently offering the adidas 3-Pack mens 3-stripe No Show Socks for $8.40 Prime shipped. Regularly these socks are priced at $14 and today’s rate is an Amazon all-time low. This style features moisture-wicking yarn and a cushioned insole for added comfort. They’re a perfect option for pairing with sneakers during workouts, boots, and much more. Plus, it even has a shaped arch compression design for even more support. Find even more deals by heading below the jump.

Another great deal is the Fruit of the Loom Men’s Dual Defense Cushioned No Show Socks 12-Pack for $9.59. To compare, these socks are regularly priced at $13. This style is another great option for everyday wear and the no-show design is nice when wearing sneakers. The material also has odor control to help keep you fresh throughout the day.

You will also want to check out the Allen Edmonds Warehouse Sale that’s offering an extra 30% off clearance and up to 70% off sitewide.

adidas 3-stripe No Show Socks feature:

Moisture-wicking yarn keeps your feet dry from sweat.

Cushioned footbed for comfort and durability.

Shaped arch compression for secure and snug fit.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!