Become an expert illustrator with this 10-course art bundle for $35

Thanks to touchscreen technology, it’s now easier than ever to make art and even comic books. The 2022 Premium School of Digital Art Bundle helps you get started, with 10 top-rated courses covering a range of skills. You can get it today for just $34.99 (Reg. $2,000) at 9to5Toys Specials.

With the help of a tablet, a stylus, and the right software, artists today can create masterpieces almost anywhere. What’s more, the same technology helps you to share your work with a huge audience. That means you can publish your own comic strip or jump on the NFT trend with digital artworks.

Whatever you want to create, this bundle helps you hone your skills. Through 111 hours of hands-on video tutorials, you discover how to get creative with various techniques, apps, and art styles.

This includes courses on drawing the human anatomy, coloring with Copic markers and paints, and embracing the manga style. You also discover how to create your own superheroes, and work with popular digital art tools like Procreate and Clip Studio Paint.

The courses come from several expert instructors, such as Scott Harris — Art Director at the DAS School of Art & Design. To date, he has taught over 270,000 students and earned an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars.

Order now for just $34.99 to get lifetime access to all 10 courses, normally worth a total of $2,000.

