Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Puzzle Pelago, Starlight, Neverwinter Nights, more

Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking. Alongside deals on Apple’s Magic Keyboard, we are also tracking a $100 price drop on the latest M1 Mac mini along with everything in our Apple deals hub. As for the apps and games, our collection is headlined by titles like Puzzle Pelago, Starlight – Explore the Stars, Neverwinter Nights, Dungeon and Puzzles, Baldur’s Gate II, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Starlight – Explore the Stars: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Depello – color splash photos: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Rubberband Stan: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Puzzle Pelago: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Neverwinter Nights: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Dungeon and Puzzles: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Hell Raider – Wheel of Fate: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Deflection: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Blackthorn Castle: $3 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Baldur’s Gate II: $5 (Reg. $10)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video Pro: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Modern Magic Ball: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: StockOrbit: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Haptic Sense: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Grim Quest – Old School RPG: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: My Very Hungry Caterpillar AR: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Townsmen Premium: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: WallPicture2 – Art room design: $15 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: iFile: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Fluffymoji 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

More on Puzzle Pelago:

From a felled tree to a comfy chair lots of steps are necessary in between. But there is not much room on these islands – where do all the buildings go? Not to mention the roads in-between – the stubborn islander’s can’t stand crossings, because they keep running into each other! Enjoy a mind-boggling new game that takes concepts from economy simulation games and turns them into a puzzle, all in a relaxed and sea-breeze filled atmosphere.

