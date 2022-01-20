CORSAIR’s K60 RGB Pro keyboard bundled with M55 RGB PRO mouse, more for $75 (Reg. $150)

Best Buy is offering the CORSAIR K60 RGB PRO Gaming Bundle for $74.99 shipped. For comparison, this kit has a it price of $150 and our last mention was $85. For further comparison, the K60 RGB PRO itself fetches $79 at Amazon right now without the added MM300 mousepad and M55 RGB PRO mouse. We’ll start off with the star of the show here, the K60 RGB PRO. This keyboard features all CHERRY mechanical switches, per-key RGB backlighting, and iCUE integration. The M55 RGB PRO mouse offers a 12400DPI and OMRON switches alongside eight programmable buttons too. These both pair well with the MM300 gaming mousepad that measures 360x300mm and is “optimized for high-DPI gaming mice.” Head below for more.

The SteelSeries Level Up Gaming Bundle will give you a similar setup for a few bucks less. Coming in at $69 on Amazon, you’ll save an additional $6 while still getting a solid gaming keyboard, mouse, and mousepad. The Apex 3 keyboard is a bit light on features compared to the K60 RGB PRO, as you’re losing out on true mechanical switches and per-key RGB lighting. However, the rest of the kit is fairly similar.

In need of a gaming PC upgrade? Right now we’re tracking two gaming laptop discounts, with the ASUS ROG Zephyrus 3060 dropping by $300 to $1,250 while the MSI Crosshair 15 is down to $880 with an RTX 3050.

More on the CORSAIR Gaming Bundle:

Kick-start your PC gaming experience with the CORSAIR PRO Gaming Bundle, including three essential peripherals. The K60 RGB PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard dynamic per-key RGB backlighting and 100% Cherry Viola Mechanical switches. The M55 RGB PRO Gaming Mouse is lightweight at just 86g, boasting a versatile ambidextrous design with a 12,400 DPI optical sensor for pinpoint accuracy. Lastly, the MM300 Anti-Fray Cloth Gaming Mouse Pad offers a textile-weave surface optimized for high-DPI gaming mice and reinforced stitched edges for long-term durability. Play in confidence thanks to high-quality materials and proven CORSAIR reliability, and use CORSAIR iCUE software for advanced control over your RGB lighting and peripheral settings.

