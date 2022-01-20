Game anywhere with ASUS’ RTX 3060-powered ROG Zephyrus 14 at $300 off

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the ASUS ROG Zephyrus 14-inch Gaming Laptop with 3GHz Ryzen 9/16GB/1TB/RTX 3060 for $1,249.99 shipped. Also available direct from Best Buy. Down from $1,550, you’re saving $300 here and this is the first discount we’ve tracked since the holidays when it went to $350 off. Ready to help you taking gaming on-the-go, this laptop uses NVIDIA’s latest RTX 3060 graphics card to leverage DLSS and DLAA. On top of that, you’ll find a 1440p 120Hz display here backed by an 8-core 16-thread Ryzen 9 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB NVMe SSD. Head below for more.

Looking to start gaming without spending over $1,000? For that, we recommend checking out Acer’s Nitro 5 gaming laptop. It’s a great choice for those on tighter budgets and offers an i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and an RTX 3050 for ray tracing and DLSS/DLAA support. Coming in as a solid mobile gaming contender, you’ll also find a 1080p 144Hz display here for just $791 at Amazon.

Need a new desktop? Did you see Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini is on sale for $100 off? Pricing starts at $649 and you’ll find both the 256GB and 512GB models discounted today. Of course, if you’re not an Apple fan and want to further upgrade your PC gaming experience, our dedicated deals hub is the place to look for the best ways to save.

More on the ASUS ROG Zephyrus Gaming Laptop:

ASUS ROG Zephyrus Ultraportable Gaming Laptop. Enjoy everyday gaming with this ROG notebook PC. The AMD Ryzen 9 processor and 16GB of RAM let you run graphics-heavy games smoothly, while the potent NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics produce high-quality visuals on the fast 14-inch 120hz QHD display. This ASUS notebook PC has 1TD SSD that shortens load times and offers ample storage.

