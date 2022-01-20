Just $10 will add Sabrent’s USB 3.0 4-port hub to your on-the-go working setup (Reg. $15)

Store4PC (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Sabrent USB 3.0 4-port Hub for $9.97 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply use the code 332LCML3 at checkout to redeem the discounted price. Down from $15, today’s deal marks a return to some of the best pricing that we’ve tracked. If your computer is missing USB ports, this hub will add three additional to your setup. No external power is required for it to function either, meaning this is a great choice for on-the-go setups as well as use at home. Head below for more.

If you only have USB-C on your computer, today’s deal won’t be of much help. Instead, this 2-pack of USB-C to USB-A adapters is available for just $8 right now. That’s right, just $4 each you’ll be able to adapt legacy gear to your new computer with ease.

Further upgrade your setup at home with CORSAIR’s gaming bundle that’s on sale for 50% off right now. Discounted to $75 from $150, you’ll find the K60 RGB PRO keyboard, M55 RGB PRO mouse, and MM300 mousepad included in this bundle that’ll give your battlestation a fresh look without breaking the bank.

More on Sabrent’s USB 3.0 hub:

Instantly add 4 USB 3.0 Ports to Any compatible device. Transform a single USB port into a full work station. The extended 2 ft cable allows for the perfect set up and easy access to out of the way ports.

LED Indicators display power status for each port. Individual on/off switches enable you to easily connect and disconnect your devices with the push of a button.

Supports transfer speeds of up to 5Gbps (USB 3.0), 480Mbps (USB 2.0), & 12Mbps (USB 1.1).

