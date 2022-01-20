Save up to $320 on Linksys Atlas Wi-Fi 6/E Mesh Systems at new lows from $330

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront now offers the Linksys Atlas Pro Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System for $329.99 shipped. Also available direct from Best Buy. Normally fetching $650, you’re looking at a new all-time low of $320 in savings as well as one of the first overall discounts. This 3-node mesh Wi-Fi systems supports 802.11ax connectivity with 5.4Gb/s of overall throughput. Alongside supporting the 160MHz frequency, there’s also over 8,000-square feet of range, three Gigabit Ethernet ports, and more. You can also save on a higher-end Wi-Fi 6E package down below.

If you’re looking for an even more capable network upgrade, Best Buy’s eBay store has you covered with the Linksys Atlas Max Wi-Fi 6E Mesh System at $999.99. This much higher-end package is down from $1,200 and marking a new all-time low at $200 off. Delivering Wi-Fi 6E support with a 3-node system, you’re looking at 6GHz support alongside 8.4Gb/s of throughput, four Gigbit Ethernet ports, and an even more impressive 9,000-square foot range.

Regardless of which package you end up going with, you should almost certainly consider ditching the rental modem in your networking setup to complete the upgrade. Luckily, we’re tracking a notable price cut on this Gigabit-ready ARRIS DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem. This certified refurbished offering is now down to $90 with plenty of savings attached alongside being able to save up to $168 per year by removing the rental from your bill.

Linksys Atlas Pro 6 with Velop Intelligent Mesh is a dual-band WiFi 6 router that delivers next-level streaming and gaming to more than 30 devices per node. Access to 160 MHz unleashes the true power of WiFi 6 technology—these are the least congested channels available on the 5GHz band and offer incredibly fast connectivity. Dynamic Frequency Selection (DFS) provides access to more channels, reducing interference from neighboring networks. Velop Intelligent Mesh technology offers whole home mesh WiFi coverage that’s easily expandable by adding additional nodes. With easy setup, advanced security and parental controls, Linksys Atlas Pro 6 is an essential upgrade to any home.

