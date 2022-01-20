Mandalorian Death Watch Helmet and Yu-Gi-Oh! Dual Disk from $96 (20% off)

GameStop is offering Star Wars Black Series The Mandalorian Death Watch Helmet for $95.99 shipped. Down from $120, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. True Star Wars fans will want to add this to their collection. It’s a premium electronic helmet that is a full-scale Mandalorian Death Watch replica. The press of a button illuminates the rangefinder heads-up display as well. Plus, it’ll be a great centerpiece to for Mandalorian fans as well. Head below for more.

Also on sale is the Konami Yu-Gi-Oh! 25th Anniversary Yugi and Kaiba Duel Disc Launcher for $103.99 shipped. This is also 20% off from its normal $130 going rate and is also a rare discount. It features the same retro design from the 1990’s version and comes with a limited edition 25th anniversary collectors box. Yu-Gi-Oh cards will fit perfectly here and you’re ready to dual once it’s set up. There’s both a standby and dual mode to choose from, and batteries are even included.

Are you more of a LEGO fan? If so, did you see that The Skywalker Collection is finally coming out? Announced today, the title will release on April 5 and has stories from all nine movies to check out. On top of that, we have plenty of other LEGO news in our handy guide so be sure to check that out as well.

More on The Mandalorian Death Watch Helmet:

The warrior clans of Mandalore were believed to have been wiped out ages ago, but their ways were resurrected, and with them, their legendary combat armor

Featuring highly detailed deco, series-inspired design, adjustable fit, and electronic lights, this full-scale Mandalorian Death Watch helmet is an iconic addition to any Star Wars fan’s collection

With the press of a button the rangefinder drops down, activating 2 red LEDs that flash in a “hunting” pattern as well as a white LED-illuminated heads-up display (HUD)

