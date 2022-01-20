Microsoft’s official Xbox One Stereo Headset sees first discount since the holidays to $20

Microsoft’s official eBay storefront is offering its Xbox One Stereo Headset for $19.99 shipped. For comparison, third-parties at Amazon charge over $35 for this headset and our last mention was back in November at $15. If you’re looking to keep a spare headset on hand for when company comes over, or just need one to replace your broken kit, this is a great choice. There are audio controls inline that offer volume up/down, microphone mute, and the ability to tune the game/chat balance. Plus, the unidirectional microphone offers “clear voice capture” and the universal design pairs perfectly with all Xbox One and newer consoles. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget? You’ll have to ditch the Microsoft namesake and opt for a lesser-known brand to save some cash. This headset can be picked up on Amazon for $17 right now. Sure, it’s not as sleek as what you’ll find with the Xbox setup above, but it’s another $3 less which could swing your choice either way.

If it’s time to set your console aside, don’t forget that the ASUS ROG Zephyrus 14 is on sale right now for $300 off. Coming in at $1,300, you’ll find an RTX 3060 GPU here for on-the-go gaming. Plus, if you’re on a tighter budget, the MSI Crosshair 15 laptop with RTX 3050 is just $880 right now.

More on the Xbox One Stereo Headset:

Includes detachable Stereo Headset Adapter that puts the audio controls at your fingertips including volume up/down, microphone mute, and controls game/ chat balance

Unidirectional microphone for clear voice capture

Easy to set up: No complex wires to your console. Wired only to the Wireless Controller

